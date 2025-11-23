Apple is reportedly preparing to transition from the Tim Cook era as Apple CEO as soon as he steps down as early as next year, but there is a possibility that he becomes the next chairman for the board of directors at Apple and not completely retiring.

Arthur D. Levinson is Apple’s current chairman who recently turned 75 this year on March 31. The company has a policy that says that directors can not be reelected after passing the age of 75 and the current CEO has reached the threshold age.

Tim Cook has been Apple’s CEO for 14 years since 2011, August, and John Ternus is the globally viewed successor of the Apple CEO when Cook decides to step down from the role. John Gruber and certain commentators have theorized that information about Cook being reported to the Financial Times may have been intentional, so that the general public and investors don’t get taken by surprise when Tim Cook’s time as Apple CEO comes to an end.

This is only speculation for Apple succession plans for the future. Another route Apple could take is to exclude Levinson from their age policy so he could run for a few more years, which is not out of the equation as it happened last year for Ron Sugar, a director that is 77 years old.