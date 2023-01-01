Tim Cook meets Japanese PM to discuss tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month and discussed investments, future iPhone features, and the App Store.

Nikkei reported that Kishida requested Cook to create My Number ID digital versions and support it on the iPhone. My Number is a country-wide identification that covers all of Japan’s residents- the Prime Minister said he wanted it to be added to the Wallet app and act as a digital ID.

The Japanese government is reportedly telling Apple to allow third-party app stores within the Google and Apple operating systems and has several proposals on how it could happen. Japan says that it has gathered public opinion and has been holding meetings. The leaders also discussed Apple’s investments, with Cook pointing to the fact that the company invested $100 billion-plus in its supply chain.

Cook also promised to make Japan a priority in terms of future investments.