Tim Cook Might Stay as CEO At Least Until The Middle Of Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
The Financial Times reported earlier this month that Apple is preparing for the current Apple CEO, Tim Cook to retire as the CEO by next year at the soonest. The report stated that Apple may not have a name yet for their new CEO before next year’s earnings report, which is towards the end of January.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg says that he would be surprised if the Apple CEO decides to retire between January and June. Considering everything he learned in the past weeks, he doesn’t believe the Apple CEO will be stepping down in the middle of the year in 2026.

A few signs in Apple’s internal structure have suggested that the CEO may be about to retire. Mark Gurman talks about the report from the Financial Times as inaccurate and premature. The widely viewed successor for Tim Cook is John Ternus, the Hardware Engineering Senior Vice President of Apple.


