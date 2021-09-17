Tim Cook Named as ‘Titan’ in Time’s most influential people list

Tim Cook, Apple CEO has taken a prestigious spot in Time’s list of most influential people of 2021 and under the ‘Titans’ category.

The unranked list features musicians, government officials, athletes and businesspeople. Nike co-founder Phil Knight was the one who wrote about Cook and why he was added to the company’s board of members.

Knight wrote how they wanted to have Cook on the Nike board because he was a good decision maker. Over time, the Apple CEO proved that he was of excellent judgment and able to think strategically, as well as a source of wisdom. Other attributes were his courage, compassion and character.

Other people in the ‘Titans’ category included Luiza Trajano, Simone Biles, Timbaland, Tom Brady and Shonda Rimes.

Apple was also mentioned as a leader in the publication’s most influential companies earlier this year. Cook made appearances in Time’s list, namely in 2012, 2015 and 2016.