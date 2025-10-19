News

Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has promised to branch out the investment of the company in China, indicating its intent to maintain a strong presence in the company’s most important hub for manufacturing even while production is ongoing in other areas.


Apple will continue to invest in the country with its commitment to the operations and supply chain in China, Tim Cook told Li Lecheng, the country’s industry minister. Lecheng told the Apple CEO of the country’s hopes that the company will grow together with suppliers from China.

Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China

Apple is in the middle of economic and political pressures because the countries are locked in an extended trade dispute caused by tariffs placed, export restrictions, and manufacturing localization.

China is an important part of the global operations of Apple despite the company diversifying their manufacturing hubs. Sabih Khan, Apple COO, was present with the Apple CEO during the visit to China, meeting with one of the company’s long-time suppliers, Lens Technology.


Latest News
MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year
MacBook Pro With Touch Screen & OLED May Launch As Early As Next Year
1 Min Read
The Baseus 6-in-1 Power Strip is 38% Off
The Baseus 6-in-1 Power Strip is 38% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announces The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro
Apple Announces The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro
1 Min Read
Revamped Vision Pro Headset Released By Apple, Featuring Dual Knit Band and M5 Chip
Revamped Vision Pro Headset Released By Apple, Featuring Dual Knit Band and M5 Chip
2 Min Read
Apple Releases The New M5 iPad Pro
Apple Releases The New M5 iPad Pro
1 Min Read
The AirTag 4-Pack Is $34 Off
The AirTag 4-Pack Is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Public Beta Testers Can Now Try The New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3
Public Beta Testers Can Now Try The New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3
1 Min Read
Stocks For Apple TV and HomePod Mini Running Out
Stocks For Apple TV and HomePod Mini Running Out
2 Min Read
Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China
Unique Labubu Gifted To Tim Cook During Trip To China
1 Min Read
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
Anker’s 7-in-1 Nano Charging Station is 33% Off
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than What Was Expected
1 Min Read
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
Apple TV+ Adding F1 Movie On December
1 Min Read
Lost your password?