Tim Cook Promises To Expand Apple’s Investment In China

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has promised to branch out the investment of the company in China, indicating its intent to maintain a strong presence in the company’s most important hub for manufacturing even while production is ongoing in other areas.

Apple will continue to invest in the country with its commitment to the operations and supply chain in China, Tim Cook told Li Lecheng, the country’s industry minister. Lecheng told the Apple CEO of the country’s hopes that the company will grow together with suppliers from China.

Apple is in the middle of economic and political pressures because the countries are locked in an extended trade dispute caused by tariffs placed, export restrictions, and manufacturing localization.

China is an important part of the global operations of Apple despite the company diversifying their manufacturing hubs. Sabih Khan, Apple COO, was present with the Apple CEO during the visit to China, meeting with one of the company’s long-time suppliers, Lens Technology.