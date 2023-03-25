Tim Cook to attend China Development Forum

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be attending the China Development Forum that’s sponsored by the government.

The Forum is an annual conference where corporations can discuss matters with officials and improve the relationship between China and the US. Tim Cook is a staunch supporter of the Forum and is scheduled to appear in the event, alongside Albert Bouria of Pfizer. Organizers are saying that a hundred representatives have registered, but American firms have been shying away from the program.

The list of US attendees includes Invesco’s Martin Flangan and Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio. At one time, Cook had co-chaired the event. Trade tensions are staying away instead of being targeted by the Chinese Communist Party. The US and China’s trade has been in a standoff for some time now, which explains the boycott of some US companies. Others will be sending minor executives to the China Development Forum in 2023.