News

Tim Cook to gift Trump $1 million for inaugural fund

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to donate $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund after his presidential win.

Advertisements

The $1 million gift will be a personal donation from Cook instead of coming from Apple. The Apple CEO posted a congratulatory note on X, followed by a dinner with the president at Mar-a-Lago. It’s believed that Cook intends to build a relationship during his first term and continue to do so moving forward. Axios reported that Cook’s donation is ‘in the spirit of unity’ but the company itself is not required to follow through.

Tim Cook

Other companies, including Charter Communications, Black & Decker, AT&T, GM, Ford, Toyota, Coinbase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Sam Altman, Uber, Meta, and Amazon are believed to be making donations to the inaugural fund as well. Apple’s current legal battle with the DoJ over antitrust law violations will be held during Trump’s presidential term.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone 17 Air
New iPhone 17 Air information leaks
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Apple debuts special ‘Year of the Snake’ AirPods 4
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
M4 Macs
M4 Macs reported to have ultrawide 5K monitor glitch
1 Min Read
iPhone
Samsung making iPhone camera sensor to rival sony’s
1 Min Read
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals players get banned for playing on a mac
1 Min Read
Microsoft introduces file transfer between iPhone and Windows PC
Microsoft introduce file-transfer between iPhone and Windows PC
2 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 15
Should you buy the iPhone 15 in 2025?
3 Min Read
iPhone 13
Should you buy the iPhone 13 in 2025?
3 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch to be powered by MediaTek modem chip, beating Intel
3 Min Read
Apple Watch Ring in the New Year Challenge
Apple wants watch users to start 2025 with a fitness challenge
2 Min Read
Genmoji - Apple Intelligence
Apple introduces AI-based Genmoji on macOS
2 Min Read
Lost your password?