Tim Cook to gift Trump $1 million for inaugural fund

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to donate $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund after his presidential win.

The $1 million gift will be a personal donation from Cook instead of coming from Apple. The Apple CEO posted a congratulatory note on X, followed by a dinner with the president at Mar-a-Lago. It’s believed that Cook intends to build a relationship during his first term and continue to do so moving forward. Axios reported that Cook’s donation is ‘in the spirit of unity’ but the company itself is not required to follow through.

Other companies, including Charter Communications, Black & Decker, AT&T, GM, Ford, Toyota, Coinbase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Sam Altman, Uber, Meta, and Amazon are believed to be making donations to the inaugural fund as well. Apple’s current legal battle with the DoJ over antitrust law violations will be held during Trump’s presidential term.