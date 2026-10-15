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Tim Cook to Go on a China Trip

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook to Go on a China Trip

Tim Cook is going to China to hold talks in Guangdong, emphasizing the expansion of sales and manufacturing operations of the company. Cook has gone to China 3 times. This is the first time Tim Cook will go as the executive chairman of the company after stepping down as CEO.


Meng Fanlim, the governor of Guangdong, and Cook are rumored to have held discussions on the 11th of October with partners and suppliers in Guangdong expected to have a big role in Apple’s business in China.

Tim Cook to Go on a China Trip

In March, Cook went to Chengdu to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the company and met with the Forum for China Development. He was one of many business leaders present in May with Donald Trump for discussions with Xi Jinping, the Chinese President.

His trip this time around comes after a couple of weeks of the sale of the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.


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