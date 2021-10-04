Tim Cook to meet EU Commission chief in New York

Tim Cook, Apple CEO is scheduled to have a meeting with European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager in New York.

Vestager recently spoke at the International Antitrust Law and Policy conference at Fordham University. The exact reason, topics of discussion and goal is not clear at this point. However, just a few months ago the EU Commission issued a statement that Apple used its power to charge high commission fees on its Apple Music platform in comparison with other streaming services. Spotify, one of the competitors, has filed a complaint in 2019.

Good morning Apple SoHo! 👋 Great to feel the excitement and energy, from team members and customers alike! pic.twitter.com/frOZVgvbMa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021

Really enjoyed the “INWARD” exhibit at @ICPhotog earlier today. Such a beautiful display of moving photography, and all captured on iPhone! pic.twitter.com/cymaM0aobk — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021

Cook visited Apple SoHo while in New York and dropped by the International Center of Photography. The Apple CEO is also scheduled to speak in Utah on October 13 during the Silicon Slopes Summit and headline a fundraiser. Cook took to Twitter to show some photos of his time in the Apple Store and at the New York gallery.