Tim Cook visits Create Now youth organization

Tim Cook, Apple CEO was recently seen visiting Create Now, a local youth organization in LA.

The non-profit, arts focused organization had Cook sitting in with the children and looking on as they worked on their iPad Pro. Before this Cook was seen at the grand opening of the Apple Tower Theatre.

Cook took to Twitter and posted that Apple is proud to be working with Create Now and other groups to bring opportunities to young minds. He further mentioned that he was amazed at the graphic design, painting and music from the passionate and gifted young artists.

Create Now is a Los Angeles-based non profit that helps high-risk and at-risk young adults and youths, aged 3 to 24 try out various arts. Volunteers get to teach the youth through community art projects, arts classes and visits to museums, theatres and film studios, among others.

Apple often partners up with organizations and educational institutions and helps with funding and moving computer literacy forward.