Tim Cook Visits Japan For Grand Reopening In Apple Ginza and Meets Pikachu!

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Store in Ginza will be reopening this Friday in Tokyo and Apple CEO, Tim Cook will be in Japan to celebrate the event. The CEO has visited multiple places like Bandai Namco to try out Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra, an iOS game, and met Pikachu!


Tim Cook posted his visits on X. Apple Ginza was the first of the retail stores Apple established outside the U.S. It was built in the Sayegusa Building and opened its doors in 2003. The store featured a theater with 84 seats, an internet cafe, and a Genius Bar that’s 27 feet long. The building where Apple Ginza was situated needed renovations, leading to the store temporarily closing and relocating back in 2022.

The Apple store in Ginza has been renovated and is set to open this Friday. The building has a Genius bar, a Pickup station to get orders you bought online, space for sessions held for Today at Apple, and an area for demos for the Apple Vision Pro headset. The reopening will happen at 10:00am on September 26th.


