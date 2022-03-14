Tim Cook voices ‘Deep Concern’ regarding Florida LGBTQ+ laws

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently opened up about his views surrounding recent LGBTQ+ laws in the United States.

Previously, Cook expressed his approval regarding the reintroduction of the Equality Act in 2021 and openly admitted that he was gay in 2014.

The Apple CEO now used his Twitter account to oppose the ‘don’t say gay’ legislation. Reuters mentioned that Apple is one of the latest to join a coalition to reject a Texas ruling that says 16 year old transgender medical treatments are considered as child abuse. Companies, including Microsoft and Google are putting their names in an ad which will be broadcast on March 11.

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 11, 2022

In Florida, lawmakers have recently passed a bill saying how gender and sexual identity may not be discussed in the classroom.

Cook said in the tweet how he was ‘deeply concerned’ about laws that are being passed in the country and focused on vulnerable youth.