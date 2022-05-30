Tim Cook was second highest paid CEO in 2021

Tim Cook, Apple CEO was named number 2 in the ‘highest paid CEO” category in 2021.

In the Fortune list, which compared various CEOs in the Fortune 500 companies, Cook appeared at the top of the ‘highest paid’ category, as well as the well-paid sub-category.

Since Apple is a tech giant that’s valued in the trillions it seems natural that Cook takes his place at the top. The report, however, mentioned that the $770 million earning did not come from his salary, but the 10-year share grant that’s worth $1.7 billion.

In 2021, Cook received $82 million in the form of stock, $712k for private jet use, $630k in personal security costs alongside his base pay. He also received a $99 million compensation package in March this year.

Cook is behind Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X. At the third spot is Nvidia’s Jensen Huang with $561 million, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings comes in fourth with $453 million.