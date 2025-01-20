Tim Cook will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, will be one of many CEOs that will be attending the elected President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Cook has donated $1 million to the inaugural committee personally early in January and previously congratulated Trump when he won the elections last November. Then in December, he went to Mar-a-Lago and had dinner with the president.

Tech companies and CEOs have been showering Trump with attention and money. Some famous companies like Amazon, Google, Ford, Toyota, Goldman Sachs, and many more companies, with Trump accumulating $200 million from corporate donors. New tariffs are being planned to be imposed, and Cook‘s probable goal may be to avoid and be excluded from this, with Trump saying in back in 2019 that the tax rule would put Apple in a disadvantageous state.

The boss of Meta, Tesla, and Amazon, Mark Zuckerburg, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos respectively, will also be in attendance.