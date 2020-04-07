Tim Cook will deliver a virtual commencement address on May 3

According to an announcement earlier by Ohio State President Michael Drake, Tim Cook will deliver the commencement address for students at a Virtual Commencement event which will be held at Ohio State University on May 3.

According to the University’s website, it will be a live stream event that will begin on time at noon on May 3. It is expected that the university will award almost 12,000 diplomas. There will be no gathering of students who will be allowed in the Ohio Stadium. Also, the university will deliver the diplomas to the students by mail.

Tim Cook often inspires the students by attending various educational events at universities. Ohio State President Michael Drake said that he was delighted to welcome Apple CEO, Tim Cook for the commencement speech. He also added

“We are grateful for Mr. Cook’s participation in this important tradition”

He also said that Tim Cook’s unique insight will be the guidance for the university students. Also, Apple has a relationship with the university since 2017, when the university through its Digital Flagship initiative established a research partnership with Apple. The purpose of this partnership is to ensure that the students have the opportunities to learn to code.