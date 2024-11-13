News

Tim Cook writes short congratulations to Trump on second Presidential victory

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, looks forward to closely working with the US administration as he congratulates Donald Trump on his second victory upon winning the 2024 Presidential election.

The election happened on Tuesday, wherein the vote count from the ballot box was in favor of Trump over the other candidate Kamala Harris. This is the second time Donald Trump has won a presidential election. On the same day, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a message on X, congratulating Donald Trump for the win and expressing his intent.

Tim Cook


Tim Cook’s reaching out publicly is an attempt to revive the working relationship he had with Donald Trump. In the past, Cook was known for having a close relationship with Trump, closer than other leaders in the business world, with Trump praising his communication skills during his first term, labeling him as a “great executive” because he directly contacted Trump to discuss important matters.

