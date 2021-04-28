Time cites Apple, Nike and others as ‘leaders’ in most influential companies list

Time has recently published a piece called ‘100 Most Influential Companies’, and it featured Apple, the NBA, Nike and Walgreens in a special ‘Leaders’ category.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was named one of the Most Influential People by the same company. Time wrote that Apple recorded $111 billion in holiday season sales due to schools and remote work needing iPad and Macs. Furthermore, Time mentioned how the company made a move to add a more powerful in-house processor and debuted new 5G capable iPhones, as well as new services such as Apple Fitness+.

The list is divided into five categories with roughly 20 companies each. Apple is in the ‘Leaders’ section alongside Sony, Twitter, the English Premier League, the NBA and Mastercard. Companies like Epic Games, Zoom and Netflix were in the ‘Innovators’ section, while Google, Disney and Microsoft were in the ‘Titans’ section.

Time assembled the list based on solicited nominations across sectors from correspondents, editors and industry experts.