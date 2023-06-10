TipKit framework offers quality of life features on iOS 17

Apple announced the TipKit framework during the WWDC event for developers.

With TipKit, developers can put in ‘tips’ on their apps to highlight new features, show how to get things done faster, and discover hidden features, among others. These tips will show beside an interface element or a button on timely moments, with contextual information now gaining native support for a more consistent design. Apple had a special session during the WWDC for TipKit, but for now there’s no official documentation yet.

TipKit will be available on upcoming software iOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, and iPadOS 17. Apple is currently testing these software, and all of them are under the beta stage, but it’s expected that they will be released in the fall or sometime this year. Those interested in the beta program can sign up for a free tier account in the official Apple developer program and gain access to them in July.