Tom Hanks’ ‘Finch’ to launch on Apple TV

Apple has secured the rights to Tom Hank’s latest movie, titled ‘Finch’ which will be showing on the company’s streaming platform Apple TV.

‘Finch’, a sci-fi movie was previously named ‘Bios’ and set to be released by Universal. Apple outbid the other streaming companies and will likely have it debut just in time for the awards season.

‘Finch’ tells the story of a post-apocalyptic survivor named Finch who lived underground in a bunker with his dog named Goodyear. After creating a robot, the trio takes a journey into the American West.

‘Finch’ will be the second film in the Apple TV platform that features Hollywood actor Tom Hanks. ‘Greyhound’ was the first and secured an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Sound’. ‘Finch’ will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik, known for his work on Game of Thrones, specifically the ‘Battle of the Bastards’ episode. Ivor Powell and Craig Luck are the screenwriters.