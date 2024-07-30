News

Torrenting apps enter AltStore PAL in the EU

By Samantha Wiley
Torrenting Apps

European iPhone users can now download torrenting apps on their devices.

Advertisements

With the launch of alternative App Store AltStore PAL, torrenting apps are accessible to iOS users, a niche that has long been banned by Apple. The implementation of the Digital Markets Act in the EU reduced the Cupertino-based company’s control over apps in the said region. Those who are interested can now install and use the apps, all of which were not available before. In addition, downloading the torrenting apps does not require the user to initiate a jailbreak on their devices.

Torrenting Apps

The most notable apps for torrenting include qBitControl, a qBittorrent manager and remote client for desktops, and iTorrent, a standalone client on the platform. Also released was UTM SE and PeopleDrop in the same wave for AltStore PAL. Apple has banned these apps in the App Store, saying that they’re ‘often used for infringing third-party rights.’

Advertisements

Latest News
WhatsApp
US WhatsApp users up to 100 million users
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $19 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18 Beta
Fourth iOS 18 beta released
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple in agreement with new AI safety guidelines
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple in discussion to bring ads to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple approves Epic Games' app store
Apple approves Epic Games’ App Store on iOS
2 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods (3rd Generation) Discounted on Amazon
1 Min Read
5G Chip
Two iPhones to come with 5G Chip designed by Apple
1 Min Read
Web Version Apple Maps
Web version Apple Maps now available
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Ultra
iPhone 17 ultra-thin model alleged specs revealed
1 Min Read
Anker Portable Outdoor Generator
The Anker Portable Outdoor Generator is $45 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple drops to number 6 in China smartphone market
1 Min Read
Lost your password?