Torrenting apps enter AltStore PAL in the EU

European iPhone users can now download torrenting apps on their devices.

With the launch of alternative App Store AltStore PAL, torrenting apps are accessible to iOS users, a niche that has long been banned by Apple. The implementation of the Digital Markets Act in the EU reduced the Cupertino-based company’s control over apps in the said region. Those who are interested can now install and use the apps, all of which were not available before. In addition, downloading the torrenting apps does not require the user to initiate a jailbreak on their devices.

The most notable apps for torrenting include qBitControl, a qBittorrent manager and remote client for desktops, and iTorrent, a standalone client on the platform. Also released was UTM SE and PeopleDrop in the same wave for AltStore PAL. Apple has banned these apps in the App Store, saying that they’re ‘often used for infringing third-party rights.’