News

‘Total War: Empire’ to arrive on App Store

By Samantha Wiley
‘Total War: Empire’

Real-time strategy and war simulator game ‘Total War: Empire’ is set to launch this fall on the App Store.

Total War: Empire is a game where players lead armies through war amid ground-breaking technological revolutions within the 18th century. A total number of 11 factions are available to play, with the goal of conquering new continents either through conflict or diplomacy. Game developer Creative Assembly has made these kinds of games before and launched them on desktop machines, but it’s the first time a game has arrived on mobile devices.

‘Total War: Empire’

The iOS release brings touchscreen controls and a mobile-friendly interface, as well as quality-of-life features to compensate for the smaller display. The exact date of launch and how much it costs is yet to be determined, with a fall date teased ahead of time. ‘Total War: Empire’ is available on the macOS App Store and has a $29.99 price tag.

