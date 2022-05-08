Total War: Warhammer III arriving on Apple Silicon

Game company Feral Interactive has recently announced that it will be launching Total War: Warhammer III on macOS, albeit only on Macs with the Apple Silicon chip.

Total War: Warhammer III is an off-shoot of the popular Total War IP. Warhammer III is a game based on the Warhammer Fantasy Battle universe which started out as a tabletop wargame. In the description, the game is a ‘perfected Total War game’ with ten legendary lords, seven races and hundreds of commandable units.

Mac users will need to have a machine that has the M1 chip in order to install and play the game. Currently, it’s unclear why this is the case since the game is available on Windows and supports Intel chips.

Total War: Warhammer III requires 8GB RAM minimum, 125 GB of storage and macOS 12.0.1. The game is available to purchase on the Steam platform for $59.99.