TP-Link’s Essential AX21 Smart Home WiFi Router is Down to Just $65

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
A modern router is needed if you’re upgrading to a smart home. Today, the TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router is down to just $64.99 from its original price of $75 on Amazon. Simply clip the on-page coupon to see the price change.

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX21) – Dual Band Wireless Internet Router, Gigabit Router, USB port, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device

The AX21 has several features to help with a connected home. WiFi 6 technology allows for more device connections, and the router’s beamforming technology and four high-gain antennas can reach even the most distant smart plug and lights. WiFi speeds can reach up to 1.8 Gbps on both the 2.4GHz and and 5GHz band simultaneously. If you have a VPN, you’ll be glad to know that TP-Link’s router supports VPN Client and Server options.

The icing on the cake is that the AX21 is easy to set up and use that even a novice can do it. Buy the discounted TP-Link WiFi 6 Router today!

