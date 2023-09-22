TP-Link’s WiFi Extender is 28% Off

Having a Wi-Fi extender around the house will be pretty useful, especially for large homes and when you have dead spots. Today, the TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port is down to just $35.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi extender device can cover up to 1,500 square feet and up to 30 devices, which should more than suffice even for tech-heavy users. There’s an ethernet port for when you need a more stable and reliable internet connection, and the extender can even become a wireless access point.

Universal compatibility means that the TP-Link device can support all your devices and routers. If you have a OneMesh setup, then it’s just a matter of connecting to the router and enjoying added coverage. As far as its footprint is concerned, the whole extender is slim and can fit seamlessly in any wall plug. Get the discounted TP-Link WiFi Extender today!