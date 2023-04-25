Track Detection and Tap to Pay expand to new regions

Apple’s Track Detection and Tap to Pay have arrived in France and Taiwan, respectively.

Apple introduced Tap to Pay last year- it’s a feature that lets businesses use iPhones to accept contactless payment options. The Cupertino-based company announced the move in a press release, confirming that they have worked with ‘leading brands and app developers’ to spread Tap to Play. The first platforms to adopt Tap to Pay are TapPay and China Trust Bank, including Taiwan Taxi and Taiwan Mobile. Taipei Fubon Bank is also set to support the feature this year.

The Apple Watch Track Detection feature has arrived in France. It was introduced in watchOS 9.2 and is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. Track Detection gives lane detection for runs and workouts. 400-meter outdoor tracks are automatically detected. Users in Taiwan and France can update their latest hardware to experience the new features.