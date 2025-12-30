News

Track Santa’s Journey From the North Pole Using Google’s Santa Tracker

By Samantha Wiley
For two decades now, Santa tracking has been rolled out in Google’s yearly feature that lets anyone follow Santa in real-time as he delivers gifts to kids all over the world. The Santa Tracker was made by Google to continue its tradition, wherein both adults and kids can follow Santa’s journey on the 24th of December.


Users can track him using a browser on their Mac, iPad, or iPhone when they visit the official Santa Tracking Website at Google, which provides a live map of his current location. It shows other details like the estimated time of when he will get to locations, along with a live feed of Santa’s journey.

Track Santa's Journey From the North Pole Using Google's Santa Tracker

The site also shows pictures of areas that Santa passes by, including a live counter for gifts that were already delivered. You can also see the jolly gift-giver’s distance from your location. There are also games to play, videos to watch, and more.


