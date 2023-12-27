News

Track Your Items and Get 17% Off the Apple AirTag

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag

There’s no better time than now to act on a discounted AirTag. Today, it’s down to just $23.99 from its original price of $29 on Amazon.


The Apple AirTag will prove to be useful in more ways than one. It’s a tracker that fits into almost anything from car keys to smartphones, luggage, and even larger items like a scooter or bicycle. You can even put one in your car so you can keep track of it anywhere. The AirTag connects to the Find My network for distance location, and nearby with the built-in speaker. The tracker also supports Siri commands if you’re looking for hands-free technology.

Apple AirTag

The AirTag’s battery lasts a year and can be replaced. It’s dust and water resistant with an IP67 rating. Connecting to an iPad or iPhone is a snap, and you’ll be able to use it right away. Get the discounted Apple AirTag today!


