News

Trade-in Values For Apple Products Updated

By Samantha Wiley
Trade-in Values For Apple Products Updated

Apple has updated the trade-in values for older gadgets and put a value on iPhone 16 models people may be swapping out for the iPhone 17 following its premiere.


The trade-in prices for iPhone 15 and prior models have been lowered, and the iPhone 16 models are valued for trade-in as high as $700.

Trade-in Values For Apple Products Updated

The values for devices down to the iPhone 8 have their trade-in prices lowered. The company is offering up to $435 for an old iPad Air, $710 for an old iPad Pro, $550 for a MacBook Air, $875 for a MacBook Pro, $2,520 for a Mac Pro, and $490 for an iMac. 

The company still accepts trade-ins of Android devices, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models, and their values have been updated by the company. If you want to see the full list of available devices for trade-in and their corresponding values, you can visit the trade-in website.


Latest News
‘Get Ready’ For the Release of iPhone 17 Ahead of Pre-Orders
‘Get Ready’ For the Release of iPhone 17 Ahead of Pre-Orders
1 Min Read
Get the Anker Magnetic Power Bank $15 Off!
Get the Anker Magnetic Power Bank $15 Off!
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 - No Major Improvements in Audio Quality and ANC
AirPods Pro 3 – No Major Improvements in Audio Quality and ANC 
1 Min Read
Custom Apple C1 Modem Tested
Custom Apple C1 Modem Tested
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Coming In Two Variants
AirPods Pro 3 Coming In Two Variants
1 Min Read
Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 Off!
Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked
Battery Capacities for the iPhone 17 Lineup Leaked
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Anticipated for Release This Year
AirPods Pro 3 Anticipated for Release This Year
1 Min Read
Last Minute Leaks For Apple Watch SE 3 and Other Models
Last Minute Leaks For Apple Watch SE 3 and Other Models 
1 Min Read
Get the Beats Solo 4 at 35% Off!
Get the Beats Solo 4 at 35% Off!
1 Min Read
Updated HomePod Mini, AirTag, and More Devices Could Be ‘Coming Soon’
Updated HomePod Mini, AirTag, and More Devices Could Be ‘Coming Soon’
1 Min Read
Limited Edition Headphones Jennie X Beats Solo 4 Out Now
Limited Edition Headphones Jennie X Beats Solo 4 Out Now 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?