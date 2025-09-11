Trade-in Values For Apple Products Updated

Apple has updated the trade-in values for older gadgets and put a value on iPhone 16 models people may be swapping out for the iPhone 17 following its premiere.

The trade-in prices for iPhone 15 and prior models have been lowered, and the iPhone 16 models are valued for trade-in as high as $700.

The values for devices down to the iPhone 8 have their trade-in prices lowered. The company is offering up to $435 for an old iPad Air, $710 for an old iPad Pro, $550 for a MacBook Air, $875 for a MacBook Pro, $2,520 for a Mac Pro, and $490 for an iMac.

The company still accepts trade-ins of Android devices, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models, and their values have been updated by the company. If you want to see the full list of available devices for trade-in and their corresponding values, you can visit the trade-in website.