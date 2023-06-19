Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ launches in more countries

New and transparent Beats Studio Buds+ has arrived in several more countries.

Beats Studio Buds+ are alternative AirPods Pro versions that have activity-themed features. Apple has expanded Studio Buds+ sales to the UK and other countries except Taiwan, Mexico, and Brazil. The audio accessory will be on sale for the mentioned regions starting in August.

Color options for Studio Buds+ include Ivory and Black/Gold, as well as transparent options that are similar to the Nothing Earbuds brand. The model first launched in May in the US, with Apple expanding the product to other countries.

Those who are interested can visit their respective Apple Store or check the official Apple website. Studio Buds+ features active noise cancellation, a USB-C charging case, and up to 36 hours of battery life with the case. The retail price for the Beats Studio Buds+ is $169.99 and customers can choose from available ear tips sizes which include XS, S, M, and L.