Trump exempts tariffs on Apple devices

A number of electronic manufacturers, including Apple, have been exempted from the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Trump.

Advertisements

The US Customs and Border Protection released a list of products, with the Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and iPhones getting a break from the 125% tariff. Apple does not have to pay it, as well as the 10% reciprocal tariffs in other countries. The list also had computer components such as GPUs, semiconductors, displays, TVs, and SSDs, among others. Video game consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2 will still have the tariff.

Bloomberg said that the recent event could be a way for the administration to create lower tariffs and other devices and goods from China. The US and Chinese governments are embroiled in an escalating tariff war, which resulted in Trump putting a 90-day pause in some countries. Apple stock significantly dropped and recovered during this process, with uncertainty looming on the horizon.