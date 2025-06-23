Trump Gives TikTok Another 90-Day Extension

US president Donald Trump has given the hugely popular short-form video app another 90 days as the ban looms.

The White House announced the news recently, and it’s the third extension given to TikTok since Trump took office this year. The second extension is set to expire this month, but there seems to be no progress in the deal. Trump wanted TikTok to be owned by a US company or else there would be a country-wide ban. Initially, TikTok was supposed to be blocked on January 19 if it wasn’t sold, but the company did not comply before the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act took effect. Trump has been providing extensions to try and settle the deal, but China has not signed the purchase agreement at the moment.

Those in the US can still download and open the TikTok app while the extension remains in effect.