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Trump Promises to Offset Fines Made by The EU

By Samantha Wiley
Trump Promises to Offset Fines Made by The EU

Donald Trump, President of the United States, is looking to push an investigation into the fines that the European Union has filed against companies like Meta, Apple, and Google that allege them of breaching the Digital Market Act and antitrust, promising to avert the penalties against the companies.


Google was fined a billion dollars just this week, while Meta got a fine of $840 million 2 years ago and Apple, a year after, was fined about $570 million. The tariffs in the EU were threatened by Trump if the EU would not stop targeting companies from the United States, while the Trade Representative and Office of the United States also pressured to add restrictions and fees to companies and services from Europe.

Trump Promises to Offset Fines Made by The EU

A heavy focus of Trump in his second term is on tariffs affecting consumers and companies in the United States, implementing new tariffs after the 10% blanket has expired.


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