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Trump States that Apple Will Be Working With Intel to Make Chips in the United States

By Samantha Wiley
Trump States that Apple Will Be Working With Intel to Make Chips in the United States

Donald Trump, President of the United States, says that Apple has complied to work with Intel to create some of their chips for the U.S. Intel’s stock increased by 9% after the comments made by the President, with Apple increasing by .6%.


Intel and Apple have not commented officially on the statement made, but it was announced that Intel and Apple have both confirmed an agreement that would have Intel create processors for devices for Apple.

Trump States that Apple Will Be Working With Intel to Make Chips in the United States

Intel will be manufacturing chips based on Apple’s chip designs, similarly to how TSMC does it. Past rumors on the talks between the two hint that Intel could be manufacturing the low-end processors for Apple products, like the lowest chip from the M-series that is used in certain models for the Mac and iPad.


Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain, as TSMC is its only supplier for Apple Silicon as of now.


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