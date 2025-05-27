Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-US made iPhones

President Donald Trump continues to pressure Apple to make its iPhone devices in the US, or face added tariffs.

Trump recently posted on Truth Social that he expected Cook and company to move manufacturing from China to the US. In addition, he said that Apple will face a tariff penalty of ‘at least 25%’ to the US. Cook was able to stave off exemptions in a temporary manner, but Trump said that the iPhones must be built in the US. The president said that he told Cook ‘long ago’ and specifically that Apple will be the one to pay the tariff, not the foreign countries.

Apple has not made a comment or held a press release following the announcement. It’s not clear whether the 25% tariff will be placed on the existing one or a replacement. While it may be feasible to move iPhone production, it would take years to do so.