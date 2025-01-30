Trump will support Elon Musk if he buys TikTok

Donald Trump, recently elected and inaugurated president of the U.S., will support Elon Musk in a deal where he potentially buys TikTok, and suggests a collaboration structure with the government of the United States.

He openly supported Elon if he was to buy TikTok when he stated this to reporters at an event in the White House with the announcement of an AI infrastructure partnership in the private sector, where famous CEOs from famous companies like Softbank and OpenAI were present. Larry Ellison, Oracle co-founder, was also in attendance when Trump suggested the idea of a partnership that had a 50/50 share between the company that will buy out TikTok and the U.S. government.

TikTok is special to Donald Trump saying it has a warm spot in his heart, saying he thinks he won the young vote through the platform. The president has delayed the ban on TikTok to 75 days so there is a chance that Ellison or Elon Musk would acquire the social media app from ByteDance.