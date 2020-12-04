Truphone adds cellular support for Apple Watch Family Setup

At its September event, Apple unveiled Apple Watch Family Setup which would allow kids to use their Apple Watch for communication. The global mobile network provider Truphone has announced its support for the same functionality in Australia.

Australian families will now be able to provide Apple Watch equipped with a dedicated phone number to their kids. The functionality does not require the parent’s iPhone to use the same network provider. The Apple Watch will be able to use a separate iCloud account with all the required apps.

Dedicated phone number for Apple Watch

Families will now be able to enjoy flexible use of fitness services, proper communication with just the use of Apple Watch. Most parents do not wish to give their kids a smartphone and in such cases, a smartwatch is the most preferred choice. Now, with the Apple Watch kids will be able to enjoy more out of a smartwatch while parents also breathe a sigh of relief for having their kids in touch all the time.

Truphone’s service for the Apple Watch will go live on December 4, 2020. It will be the first network provider to support the feature.