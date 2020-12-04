Truphone adds cellular support for Apple Watch Family Setup

At its September event, Apple unveiled Apple Watch Family Setup which would allow kids to use their Apple Watch for communication. The global mobile network provider Truphone has announced its support for the same functionality in Australia.
Australian families will now be able to provide Apple Watch equipped with a dedicated phone number to their kids. The functionality does not require the parent’s iPhone to use the same network provider. The Apple Watch will be able to use a separate iCloud account with all the required apps.
Dedicated phone number for Apple Watch
Families will now be able to enjoy flexible use of fitness services, proper communication with just the use of Apple Watch. Most parents do not wish to give their kids a smartphone and in such cases, a smartwatch is the most preferred choice. Now, with the Apple Watch kids will be able to enjoy more out of a smartwatch while parents also breathe a sigh of relief for having their kids in touch all the time.
Truphone’s service for the Apple Watch will go live on December 4, 2020. It will be the first network provider to support the feature.
“We at Truphone are delighted to once again support the latest Apple innovation after many successful years of offering connectivity plans on iPad and through My Truphone, our eSIM-powered app for iPhone,” said Truphone CEO Ralph Steffens. Truphone is always hard at work to build affordable plans especially for families —already offering robust cellular connection in key markets across the world — which is why we’re so excited to be supporting Family Setup.”
“This is a great solution for customers to stay in regular contact with younger children or elderly parents and be reassured of their safety —using the best wearable device on the market. Truphone’s trusted and reliable global network is perfectly placed to support this groundbreaking Apple Watch feature, helping all generations to stay connected,” added Steffens.