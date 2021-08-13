Try the new Siri Remote and the latest Apple TV HD at $20 Off

A set top box goes great with any TV and turns it into an entertainment center that can stream TV shows and movies. Today, the latest Apple TV HD and Siri Remote is down to just $129.98 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

With the Apple device you’ll be able to watch your favorite Apple TV+, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+ shows and movies, among others. It has an A8 chip that works great in terms of performance for apps and games. As an added bonus, Apple Arcade subscribers should be able to play ad-free games on their TV.

The new Siri Remote is an engineering and design masterpiece. You can now have Siri complete actions for you without having to click or go through a menu. And if that’s not enough, the Apple TV can be used for HomeKit cameras and manage smart home accessories.

Buy the new Apple TV with Siri Remote at $20 off today!