TSMC Employees Faces Accusations Of Stealing A20 Chip Tech

By Samantha Wiley
Multiple former and current employees of TSMC have allegedly been stealing protected information regarding the chip process 2-nanometer technology of Apple that is anticipated to be making its premiere in the A20 chip for the upcoming iPhone 18 line.

Apple’s chip provider TSMC revealed that they have found a breach in their security where there were attempts to steal the company’s trade secrets regarding the new 2 nanometer process technology they have.

The company brought this to the authorities in Taiwan leading to the arrest of 3 people, one individual whose relation with the company has not been revealed, a former employee, and an engineer currently working there.

TSMC shows that the new 2 nanometer chip tech will boost the energy efficiency and performance of the device it will be put into with a 25-30% power consumption reduction, and speed improvement of 10-15%. Apple is likely to integrate this into their A20 chip for the iPhone 18.

