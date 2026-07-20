TSMC Invests $100 Billion for Chips in the U.S

TSMC has declared an increase of $100 billion in their investments of chips in the United States, raising the investment to $265 billion. The White House has corroborated this with the second-quarter earnings call from TSMC and the Department of Commerce.

Historically, TSMC has kept the majority of its processes for manufacturing exclusive to Taiwan home plants; chips made in Arizona have been left behind by several generations. TSMC is investing as part of its wide plan for investment.

4 more plants are expected to be funded with this investment of $100 billion, meaning that we could reach 12 facilities in the United States, but it could be 2 packaging facilities and 10 plants for fabrication that are mainly focused on nanometer chips of 2nm. 2nm is the most advanced process offered by TSMC that is widely available. The timing of events may be based on how much capacity the United States Apple needs.