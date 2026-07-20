News

TSMC Invests $100 Billion for Chips in the U.S

By Samantha Wiley
TSMC Invests $100 Billion for Chips in the U.S

TSMC has declared an increase of $100 billion in their investments of chips in the United States, raising the investment to $265 billion. The White House has corroborated this with the second-quarter earnings call from TSMC and the Department of Commerce.


Historically, TSMC has kept the majority of its processes for manufacturing exclusive to Taiwan home plants; chips made in Arizona have been left behind by several generations. TSMC is investing as part of its wide plan for investment.

TSMC Invests $100 Billion for Chips in the U.S

4 more plants are expected to be funded with this investment of $100 billion, meaning that we could reach 12 facilities in the United States, but it could be 2 packaging facilities and 10 plants for fabrication that are mainly focused on nanometer chips of 2nm. 2nm is the most advanced process offered by TSMC that is widely available. The timing of events may be based on how much capacity the United States Apple needs.


Latest News
Legal Letters Sent by Apple to Former Employees at OpenAI
Legal Letters Sent by Apple to Former Employees at OpenAI
1 Min Read
Orders for Vapor Cooling Chamber Increased
Orders for Vapor Cooling Chamber Increased
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
36-Month Finance Plan Added by Apple for iPads With Cellular
36-Month Finance Plan Added by Apple for iPads With Cellular
1 Min Read
AirPods and Apple Watch Exempted From Battery Regulations in The EU
AirPods and Apple Watch Exempted From Battery Regulations in The EU
1 Min Read
Apple in The Market for AI Chip Companies
Apple in The Market for AI Chip Companies
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 With ANC is $30 Off
AirPods 4 With ANC is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Adding Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition
Apple Adding Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition
1 Min Read
1998 iMac G3 Lego Set Reaches 10,000 Votes
1998 iMac G3 Lego Set Reaches 10,000 Votes
1 Min Read
20th Anniversary iPhone Reportedly Ready
20th Anniversary iPhone Reportedly Ready
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple To Make New API For Meta Accessories
Apple To Make New API For Meta Accessories
1 Min Read
Lost your password?