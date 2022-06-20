TSMC to build more Taiwan facilities for 3nm chips

Chip manufacturer TSMC intends to build four more facilities in the Tainan province in Taiwan to bolster its 3 nanometer chip production.

Nikkei Asia reports that TSMC is looking to expand production to address the chip shortage around the globe. The company plans on building $10 billion facilities in Taiwan to churn out 3nm processors.

After four new factories have been set up in Tainan as part of its push, TSMC is planning to start construction on four more. The $40 billion cost is said to be part of a $120 billion investment package.

All four facilities are believed to house the 3nm chips, which may include Apple’s A-series, Silicon and SoCs. The project is part of a bigger plant to construct additional production structures in the country. In similar news, TSMC declared that it will have two nanometer chips ready for mass production and use by the year 2025.