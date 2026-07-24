TSMC To Increase Prices by 10%

TSMC, the chipmaker for Apple, is expected to raise the prices of its services by 10 percent next year. Clients were held for discussions regarding the price increase in prices to cover the advanced processes like the 7nm and mature nodes.

TSMC chose to push back the increase in prices until next year for their customers to adjust before the talks finish. TSMC has not talked about the prices but was reported to be a general approach to the market that is not opportunistic, but strategic.

The largest customer TSMC has is Apple, and the timing matches when Apple will release the 20th anniversary iPhone and the other iPhone 18 models. Apple is looking to integrate a new release cycle, releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models first while the base iPhone 18 will release in 2027.