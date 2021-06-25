Turn Your 2020 iPad Air into a Portable Workstation with the Newly Launched Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard

Sometimes the right accessory is all you need to turn your iPad Air into a portable workstation for productivity. Today, the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air 4th gen is available to pre-order on Amazon for just $199.99.

Logitech’s keyboard case is a complete protective and productive accessory for the iPad Air. It offers 360 degree protection in a form-fitting case. The adjustable kickstand lets you type, sketch or view at an optimal angle on any surface.

The keyboard is a welcome touch, as well as the included trackpad. You can now type emails, content or respond to social media and friends faster compared to using the on-screen keyboard. You’ll love the backlit keys that let you work even in the dark.

Smart Connector technology lets the keyboard case draw power from the iPad, while an opening lets you stash your Apple Pencil securely. At just $199.99 you’ll have an accessory that’s definitely worth the money!