Turn your AirPods 3 case into a Mini Mac with the discounted Elago AW3 Case

Spice up your plain white AirPods 3 case with a unique and quirky case from a trusted brand. Today, the Elago AW3 Case is down to just $9.89 from its original price of $13 on Amazon.

The AW3 exudes that retro vibe where computers and monitors were beige boxes. True to form, you get a classic miniaturized Mac monitor with the ‘hello’ message that’s actually made from high-grade silicon. It’s stylish yet serves the important function of keeping your AirPods case from bumps, scratches and drops.

The case has an inner anti-slip coating to keep the case in place. It has a cutout for the charging port so you won’t have to remove it every time you want to top up. Furthermore, it allows for wireless charging with compatible accessories.

At 25% off you get a distinctive and protective case for your AirPods 3. It’s a deal you shouldn’t miss!