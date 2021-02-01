Turn your camera quality into a Pro with the 4K Elgato Cam Link at only $107

Capture 4K using any camera with the Elgato Cam Link. Whether you frequently use Zoom for meetings or stream on Twitch, this Mac accessory will instantly upgrade your video quality.

Connecting your camcorder, DSLR, or action cam to your Mac or PC is a breeze with the cam link. Simply plug and play- hook up your camera to your device. Once set, your broadcast quality will noticeably improve as you chat on video or go live on any streaming platform you use. It can reach up to 1080p 60fps and even 4K 2160p at 30fps when streaming or recording. Thanks to ultra low latency technology, you can. achieve full screen feedback in real time.

Normally selling at $130, the Elgato 4K Cam Link is currently on sale at $107.50 which is the lowest it’s been since last year. Now’s the best time to up your game in terms of production quality and video capture. Order your today!