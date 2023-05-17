Turn Your iPad into a Convenient Point of Sale at 20% Off

Small business owners can turn their iPads into a convenient and capable point of sale with the help of the 2nd Generation Square Stand. Today, it’s down to just $119 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Square Stand is an all-in-one solution that turns your iPad into a PoS in just a few minutes. It doesn’t require any training or manuals- just attach it to the tablet and the intuitive menu comes right up. The stand elevates your iPad and allows for swiveling for convenience and a buyer-facing checkout screen. From there, they can confirm their order, tip, or pay using your preferred methods.

The best part about the second-generation Square Stand is that there are no long-term contracts or hidden fees involved. The accessory supports the 2019 and onward iPad, the 2019 iPad Air, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Get the 20% off Square Stand today!