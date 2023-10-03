Turn Your iPad Pro or iPad Air into a Mini-Laptop with the Magic Keyboard at $16% Off

iPad Air and iPad Pro owners who want to maximize their tablets can get a Magic Keyboard to add more functionalities seamlessly. Today, the official iPad Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is down to just $249.99 from its original price of $299 on Amazon.

More than just a keyboard, the Magic Keyboard acts as a protective and stylish case to ward off bumps and scratches. The highlight of the product is easily the floating cantilever design that does two things- one, you can adjust your iPad to your preferred viewing angle, and two, the raised screen will be easier on the eyes and neck. The keyboard’s scissor mechanism and backlit keys offer illuminated and responsive typing, while the built-in trackpad can make you work more efficiently.

As for charging, you can use the USB-C port with passthrough technology, and that means one less cable or power outlet to think about. Buy the discounted Magic Keyboard today!