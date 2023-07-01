News

Turn Your iPhone 14 into a Continuity Camera with a $7 Off MagSafe Mount

Samantha Wiley
Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount for MacBook

Your iPhone 14 can turn into a premium webcam for your Mac with the help of the Belkin iPhone MagSafe Continuity Camera Mount. Today, it’s down to just $23.33 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

Belkin’s iPhone mount is stylish, sturdy, and perfect for the Continuity feature introduced in the iPhone 14. Basically, you can turn your smartphone into a webcam for your MacBook. The mount has MagSafe technology for ease of use and convenience- simply attach the iPhone 14 to the magnetic end of the mount and onto your desired area on the MacBook to set up. From there, you can use the iPhone 14 for video conferences and streaming to an online audience.

Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount for MacBook

The Belkin Continuity Mount works well even without the MacBook, as it functions as a kickstand and ring grip. Take advantage of today’s deal and buy the discounted Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount today!

