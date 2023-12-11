News

Turn Your iPhone into a Phone and Wallet Combo at 24% Off

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe

MagSafe has unlocked many features and functionalities for the iPhone, including the ability to turn the device into a mini wallet. Today, the iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe is down to just $44.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe - Black ​​​​​​​ Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe - Black ​​​​​​​ $59.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The MagSafe wallet is made from microtwill offering durability and a suedelike feel. The material is also sustainable and has 68% post-consumer recycled content for reduced carbon emissions compared to leather. As for the MagSafe functionality, simply stick the FineWoven wallet to the back of your iPhone (even when it’s in a case) Up to three cards can be inserted, and all of them are protected due to shielding.

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe

Find My network is supported so you can get a ‘last known’ location when it’s separated from your smartphone. It’s a must for iPhone 12 to iPhone 15 owners and worth every penny. Buy the discounted iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe today!

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might launch in January 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
Beeper Mini app shut down by Apple
1 Min Read
12.9-inch iPad Air
12.9-inch iPad Air display panels start shipping in December
1 Min Read
Amazons GPT55x
Amazons GPT55x: Everything You Need To Know
7 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Take $100 Off the Apple Watch Ultra 2
1 Min Read
USB-C
USB-C Arrives for Trackpad, Mouse, and Magic Keyboard next year
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple VP of iPhone and Apple Watch design exits
1 Min Read
Apple Check
Apple check memorabilia sells for $46,000
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Enjoy $89 Off the Apple Watch Series 9
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
M3-Powered MacBook Air might arrive in 2024
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple seeds new version of Safari Technology Preview 184
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
Second tvOS 17.2 release candidate launches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?