Turn Your Laptop into an I/O Powerhouse with the 8-in-1 USB C Hub from Aukey

Do you sometimes find your laptop lacking in the I/O department? All it takes is one USB C port to turn your machine into a multi-purpose hub!

Today, the Aukey 8-in-1 USB C Hub adapter is down to just $29.06 from its original price of $38 on Amazon. The hub splits into 1 USB 2.0, a microSD and SD card reader, HDMI port, gigabit ethernet, two USB A 3.1 ports and a USB C port that delivers 100W.

USB C Hub AUKEY 8-in-1 Type C Adapter with Ethernet Port, 4K USB C to HDMI, 2 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0, 100W USB C Power Delivery Charging, SD/TF Card for MacBook Pro/Air(Thunderbolt 3), Chromebook Pixel USB C Hub AUKEY 8-in-1 Type C Adapter with Ethernet Port, 4K USB C to HDMI, 2 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0,... $37.99 $29.06 Buy on Amazon

All those input/output options unlock your laptop’s true capability, including being able to put out to a 4K display, charge your devices, read media and plug in various accessories and equipment, among others. It’s portable enough that you can stow it away when not in use and bring it as a staple accessory in your laptop bag.

Make life easier and increase work efficiency with the discounted Aukey 8 in 1 USB C hub today!

