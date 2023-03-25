Turn Your M2 iPad Pro into an Innocuous Book with Storage and Protective Options at 16% Off

The right case can turn your iPad Pro into a multi-functional tablet. Today, the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Cover is down to just $67.19 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.
The BookBook case gives your iPad Pro a classic leather book appearance on the outside. A zippered design opens up to reveal more space for a Magic Keyboard, and an interior pocket for documents and charging cables. Once it opens, you can prop up your M2 iPad Pro and use the case as a pseudo stand for work or play. The full-grain genuine leather develops a patina over time and serves as a soft shield to protect your tablet against drops and hard knocks.
Twelve South’s BookBook cover supports the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the Smart Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Magic Keyboard. A soft interior protects the keyboard and iPad finish. Buy the discounted BookBook Vol 2 Cover today!